Thursday, 22nd December, 2016
US President-elect Donald Trump at Trump International Golf Club

Ross to cut ties with Bank of Cyprus – report

5
GENERAL

By Stelios Orphanides

Bank of Cyprus vice chairman, US billionaire Wilbur Ross, intends to cut his ties with the lender after being nominated by US president-elect Donald Trump as commerce secretary, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Ross, who led a group of investors into Bank of Cyprus in 2014, when the lender raised its capital by €1bn, also plans to resign as vice chairman while WL Ross & Co., a company named after him that he sold a decade go, will maintain its stake in the bank, Bloomberg reported without citing a source.

The billionaire, who made money by investing, restructuring, and disposing his share in Bank of Ireland, and advised Trump during his presidential campaign, is likely to sell his rights as much as half of incentive fees available to partners, Bloomberg reported.

The value of Ross’s investment in Bank of Cyprus, which is preparing for a listing on the London Stock Exchange, has dropped more than one-third since August 2014.

Bank of Cyprus and a spokesperson working for Ross were not immediately available for a comment.

The full report is here.

  • Georgios Milopoulos

    “Bank of Cyprus, which is preparing for a listing on the London Stock Exchange, “-Directly or through a base in Ireland? Is this a way Ross to get back his losses and then disappear within a night, selling all shares and create a new bankrupt situation to the BOC?

  • konstabo

    nice bank , steals its customers money to save itself and enrich people like ross , thanks to mr. ross’s investment peoples shares became worthless , i remember this passed year ross visited cyprus
    only to encounter a linch mob outside of people who lost there money at this bank , trying to break the doors down and come inside to protest there losses , thanks to the police he was spared , i dont think ross will be coming back to cyprus any time soon for a very long time…..

    oh yeah BTW in ireland nobody lost there money at the banks , they were bailed out fully….

    • alexander reutersward

      without his capital injection the bank would have gone bankrupt its how life works when you do bad investments (and he has lost 30% of his money so he cant be to happy either)

      • gastric

        not only that but he is 30% down on his investment – so to claim he just enriched himself is false

  • gastric

    i bet he regrets having any links in the first place