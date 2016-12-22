Central Bank of Cyprus sees growth rate at 2.8% in 2016, 2017 (Update-1)

(Adds more comment in fourth paragraph)

By Stelios Orphanides

The Central Bank of Cyprus said that it expects the Cypriot economy to expand at an annual rate of around 3 per cent over 2017 until 2019 and upgraded its 2016 projection marginally upwards to 2.8 per cent, as inflation is expected to pick up.

The Cypriot economy is forecast to grow 2.8 per cent also next year before growth picks up to 3.1 per cent in 2018, the bank supervisor said on Thursday in its economic bulletin on its website. Growth in 2019 is forecast to slow down to 3 per cent.

“The better than expected course of the Cypriot economy reflects that of all main productive sectors,” the central bank said.

Private consumption which rose 2.5 per cent last year, is expected to continue to increase 2.1 per cent every year over the next three-year period reflecting an increase in disposable income, the central bank said. Fixed capital investment is forecast to increase 1.3 per cent next year, after rising 19 per cent this year, and 7.4 per cent and 6.5 per cent in 2018 and 2018 respectively and will include the expansion of the fuel storage terminal in the Vassilikos area, the Larnaca and Agia Napa marinas, as well as other projects financed by the European Investment Bank and the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development.

Public consumption is forecast to rise 1.6 per cent next year after shrining 0.5 per cent in 2016, before it rises 1.2 per cent in 2018 and 2 per cent in 2019, the central bank said, as the government will start paying compensation to public sector workers for the purchasing power lost to inflation.

The harmonised consumer price index is projected to drop 1.2 per cent this year before it recovers 0.9 per cent in 2017 and 1.5 and 1.6 per cent in 2018 and 2019 respectively, it said. The core inflation rate, which excludes energy products, is expected to be -0.5 per cent this year and accelerate to 0.5 per cent in 2017.

The export of goods and services are forecast to increase 2.6 per cent this year and pick up to 3.4 per cent in 2018 and 2019, following a 4.4 per cent increase in 2016, it continued. Imports will increase 1.1 per cent next year before rising 3 per cent and 3.1 per cent in 2018 and 2019 respectively. This year, they are projected to rise 5.1 per cent.

The unemployment rate is expected to drop from 14.9 per cent in 2015 to 12.8 per cent this year to 10.7 per cent in 2017, the central bank said. In 2018 it will drop for the first time to 8.8 per cent, and for the first time since 2012 to a one-digit figure, before it further drops to 6.9 per cent in 2019.

The central bank said that unemployment remained below what Cyprus’s international creditors had predicted “mainly because of the significant reduction of foreign workers in Cyprus, the ongoing recovery in employment and the flexibility demonstrated by the Cypriot labour market concerning salaries”.

“Still, until 2019, it is expected to remain above the pre-crisis average,” it added.