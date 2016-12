By Stelios Orphanides

The unemployment rate dropped in the third quarter to 13 per cent, compared with 14.8 per cent in the respective period of 2015 and 12.1 per cent in the second quarter, the statistical service said.

The unemployment rate among men in July to September was 12.4 per cent, while for women it was 13.6 per cent, the statistical service said. The unemployment rate in the age group of 15 to 24 was 30.1 per cent.