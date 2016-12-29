ETYK wants to see Co-op workers to get shares

By Stelios Orphanides

Bank workers’ union ETYK said that it expects that its members working for the Cooperative Central Bank will get shares of the government-owned lender.

The bank, which is preparing for a listing on the Cyprus Stock Exchange and is in the process of restructuring, which includes a merger with the 18 separate cooperative saving banks it administers, subject to a shareholders’ meeting tomorrow, has assured the union that it will protect jobs, ETYK said in a circular on its website, dated December 23.

Two days earlier, the bank’s chief executive officer Nicholas Hadjiyiannis had met a delegation of the union, it said.

ETYK’s position to see workers at the lender also become shareholders in the bank which received almost €1.7bn in taxpayers’ money from the government following Cyprus’s 2013 bailout, is in line with considerations at the finance ministry. In an interview dated December 20, finance minister Harris Georgiades said that he would favour handing over bank shares to workers, customers and members of the cooperative banks as well as other segments of the Cypriot society, including those who suffered losses in the banking crisis almost four years ago.

The finance minister said that allocating shares to the public could help the co-op avoid becoming another costly semi-governmental organisation such as the Electricity Authority of Cyprus or a repetition of the scenario with the Cyprus Popular Bank, widely known as Laiki, which received in 2012 a €1.8bn capital injection from the government and went out of business ten months later.