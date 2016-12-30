Revenue from tourism up 18% in October, Cystat says

By Stelios Orphanides

Revenue from tourism rose in October 18 per cent to €266m compared to the respective month of 2015, the statistical service said.

In January to October, revenue from tourism exceeded €2.2bn which was 13 per cent more compared to the respective period of the past year, Cystat said in a statement on its website.

According to a previous statement, total arrivals in October and in the first ten months of the year rose an annual 32 per cent and 20 per cent respectively.

Tourism, which accounts directly or indirectly for a quarter of Cyprus’s economy, generated in January to December 2015 a total of €2.1bn.