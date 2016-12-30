Cyprus Business Mail
Friday, 30th December, 2016
Laiki

Cleovoulos Alexandrou appointed as new Laiki administator

By on BUSINESS

By Stelios Orphanides

The Central Bank of Cyprus said that the Resolution Authority appointed Cleovoulos Alexandrou as special administrator of the defunct Cyprus Popular Bank in succession of Chris Pavlou.

“Alexandrou served for a long time alongside Pavlou at the administrator’s office as second in command,” the central bank said in an emailed statement on Friday.

Pavlou, whose term expires on December 31, had earlier this week announced his decision not to extend his contract at Laiki, as the bank was also known, and continue his task of disposing the lender’s assets, which include Laiki’s units in Greece Malta and a 9.6 per cent stake in Bank of Cyprus.

About Author

Stelios Orphanides is a journalist at CyprusBusinessMail.com.

  • Soho-Knights

    Until all the banksters and fraudsters are tried and punished, nothing will change.Most of them are now working in the BoC!

  • Guest

    This man appears to have been internal audit manager at Marfin Bank Serbia.
    That doesn’t suggest that he’s a high-flier. More importantly, is it really wise to have insiders investigating the bank? Call me cynical, but it does make me wonder whether the authorities really want a serious investigation,