December inflation rate seen at 0.3%, Cystat says

By Stelios Orphanides

Consumer prices dropped an annual 0.3 per cent in December, mainly on cheaper industrial goods and services which offset price increases of energy products and agricultural goods, the statistical service said.

In January to December, the consumer price index dropped 1.4 per cent compared with the respective period of 2015, Cystat said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Prices for electricity prices and petroleum products rose in December 4.1 per cent and 2.9 per cent respectively, while agricultural goods rose 1.4 per cent compared with the respective month of 2015, Cystat said. Industrial goods and services became 1.4 per cent and 0.1 per cent more affordable.