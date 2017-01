By Stelios Orphanides

Depositors at the Cyprus branch of Ukraine’s PrivatBank are able to withdraw funds from their accounts at a rate of €500 a day, a source at the bank said.

A customer of the bank, which Ukrainian authorities nationalised and recapitalised two weeks ago, said that he had been notified by the bank on Wednesday about the development. He had been unable over the past two weeks to withdraw money from his account.