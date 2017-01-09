Passenger volume rises 18% to 9m in 2016, Hermes says

By Stelios Orphanides

Hermes Airports, which operates Cyprus’s international airports in Larnaca and Paphos, said that it served 8,974,163 passengers in 2016, 18 per cent more than in 2015 and expects the trend to continue in 2017.

The number of passengers serviced in Larnaca rose almost 25 per cent while those in Paphos rose 2.6 per cent, Hermes said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The Russian and Israel business rose 47 per cent last year, while British and Greek business rose 13 per cent and 14.5 per cent respectively, Hermes said.

Last year, Hermes started to service ten more airlines, including Cobalt Air, Podeba, TUS Airways, Ellinair, Air Berlin, Azur Air, Yan Air, Wind Rose, Alitalia and Israir, and introduced 21 new routes, Hermes said. The new airlines increased passenger volume by 428,000 while the new routes brought in 919,000 more passengers, the airport operator said.

The reported passenger figures “have a direct positive impact on Cyprus’ economy and tourism,” Eleni Kaloyirou, chief executive officer at Hermes was quoted as saying but warned of complacency.

Directly or indirectly, tourism accounts for a quarter of Cyprus’s economy.

In January to November, the number of tourist arrivals rose an annual 20 per cent to 3,098,604.