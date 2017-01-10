Harmonised inflation 0.3% in December, -1.2% in 2016

By Stelios Orphanides

Cyprus’s harmonised consumer price index rose 0.1 per cent year-on-year in December, the statistical service said on Tuesday.

In November, the CPI rose 0.3 per cent, Cystat said in a statement on its website. In January to December, the annual harmonised inflation rate was -1.2 per cent.

In December, energy prices rose an annual 3 per cent while food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 0.5 per cent, Cystat said. Prices for non-energy industrial products dropped 1.3 per cent while those for services remained unchanged.