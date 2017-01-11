CBC says NPLs, low rates and high private debt threaten financial stability (Update-1)

(Adds more details in sixth paragraph)

By Stelios Orphanides

The Cypriot banking system has improved its liquidity following two consecutive years of economic expansion but continues to face risks stemming mainly from the high non-performing loan portfolio, roughly half of all loans, the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) said on Wednesday.

“While financial conditions show a clear improvement, challenges persist,” the CBC said in a statement handed over to reporters on the occasion of the publication of its 2016 financial stability report.

“The banking system has high levels of non-performing loans and their reduction is an imperative for the economy to receive uninterrupted financing and the consolidation of the banks’ balance sheets. Intensifying restructuring procedures and the effective implementation of the modernised insolvency framework introduced in 2015, constitute necessary preconditions for the non-performing loans to drop”.

The central bank, which together with the European Central Bank’s Single Supervisory Mechanism, supervises Cyprus’s banking sector since late 2014, said that in addition to bad loans, other sources of potential financial instability include the over-indebtedness of the private sector, both non-financial corporations and households and the prolonged low-interest rates environment which suppresses profit generation both for banks and life-insurance companies.

While household debt fell in June 2016 to 127 per cent of economic output from 132 per cent in mid-2015, corporate debt continued to increase and reached 155 per cent in mid-2016, up 3 percentage points compared to June 2015, the central bank said.

Other challenges are the limited amount of new loans injected into the economy, the high unemployment rate which remains in double digits four years after the 2013 banking crisis and geopolitical developments, both in and outside the European Union, the Central Bank said.

As part of the central bank’s macroprudential decision making, it has introduced a countercyclical capital buffer currently set at 0 per cent, which can be raised to prevent a rapid credit expansion, introduced an up to 2 per cent capital buffer for other systemically important institutions, which include six investment firms, and will do so with six other banks in June 2019, said Angelos Kapatais, the head of the bank supervisory authority’s financial stability.

He also said that the central bank introduced a debt service to income ratio of 80 per cent which limits the borrowers’ monthly payment rate to four fifths of their remaining income excluding their monthly subsistence expenses for loans in euro. In the cases of loans in other currencies, the ratio is 65 per cent. The loan-to-value ratio set by the central bank is 80 per cent in the case of mortgages and 70 per cent for other assets.

Central bank official Constantinos Tricoupis said that even as banks returned to profitability last year, even amid low interest rates and low demand for loans, they have achieved “tangible progress” in restructuring non-performing loans and so reduced their bad loans, increased their deposits and their liquidity reserves.