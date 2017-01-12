Banc de Binary renounces licence amid gathering legal storm

By Stelios Orphanides

Limassol-based Banc de Binary Ltd (BdB) has renounced its licence, according to the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

“As stated in the renouncement letter issued by the company, which provided investment services via the domain eu.bancdebinary.com, its authorization with number 188/13 lapses as of January 15, 2017,” CySEC said in a statement on its website.

BdB, an Israeli-owned binary options brokerage company, will remain under CySEC’s supervision “until it settles its obligations” arising from both its investment services and its activities.

BdB declined to comment.

CySEC head Demetra Kalogerou was not available for comment.

On Monday, FinanceMagnates.com reported that the London-based law firm Giambrone was preparing litigation against BdB following complaints made by investors about fraudulent binary options trading.

The value of the complaints is currently estimated at €2m and will have to increase to €3m for the litigation to become financially viable for its funders, the site reported, citing lawyer Joanna Bailey.

This would come on top of another $11m paid in restitution and penalties in the USA for signing up US investors illegally, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The head of Israel’s securities regulator, Shmuel Hauser, said two months ago that Israeli, US, British, French and Belgian authorities were investigating complaints filed against Israeli investment companies selling risky online options internationally, Reuters added.