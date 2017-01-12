Moody’s says ELA repayment credit positive, as BοC prepares bond issue

By Stelios Orphanides

Moody’s Investors Service said the full repayment of emergency central bank funding by Bank of Cyprus a week ago is a “credit positive” as it will further strengthen creditor confidence and allow the lender to access international debt markets.

“However, further progress in dealing with its high stock of non-performing loans is necessary for the bank’s funding conditions to normalise,” Moody’s said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

“Restoring the bank’s funding profile strengthens the likelihood that BoC will regain market access,” Moody’s said.

Bank of Cyprus, which had to convert almost half of its depositors’ uninsured deposits into equity as part of the island’s bailout agreement four years ago, is currently preparing for a tier 2 bond issue after holding roadshows on Monday.

A source at BoC, which is scheduled to start trading its share on the London Stock Exchange in a week, said that the roadshows had been “successful”.

The repayment of ELA — €11.4bn in April 2013 — inherited from Laiki Bank, was made possible via the sale of non-core assets, the 2014 capital increase, the early repayment of the government bond, which BoC again inherited from Laiki when it absorbed its operations four years ago, and increased access to European Central Bank funding, Moody’s said.

BoC saw its deposits increase against its assets from 49 per cent in December 2014, to 70 per cent as of September 2016, or from €13.2bn to €15.6bn respectively.

The planned tier 2 capital issue, “if successful, will facilitate larger senior issuances ahead of the coming minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities requirements,” Moody’s said. “Nevertheless, the bank must make further progress in dealing with its high stock of non-performing loans for its funding profile and market access to normalise. Although its ratio of non-performing loans to gross loans improved to 42.6 per cent over the past 12 months as of September 2016, from 52.5 per cent a year earlier, Bank of Cyprus has one of the highest delinquency rates of the banks we rate”.

Still, improved macroeconomic conditions will help the bank reduce its non-performing loans, the rating company said.