Banks show mixed success in loan restructurings in Q3, Central Bank says

Cypriot banks showed mixed success in loan restructurings in the third quarter of 2016 against benchmarks set by the Central Bank, the supervisor said.

In July to September, banks proposed sustainable solutions for almost 18.65 per cent of their portfolio with more than 90 days in arrears, compared to the 14.57 per cent target, the CBC said. In addition, the ratio of loans with less than 8 days in arrears restructured after January 1, 2014 was 72.39 per cent in Q3 compared to the 72.72 per cent benchmark.

Success was less than anticipated in the cases of approved and concluded sustainable restructurings, with banks reporting a rate of 10.17 per cent, compared to a benchmark of 14.96 per cent, the CBC said.

Finally, the aggregate early-arrears cure rate, which includes loans in arrears at the beginning of Q3 and were cured by the end of the quarter, either via loan restructuring or other effective means, was 41.35 per cent in September, compared to the 43.9 per cent target.

Total non-performing loans in September dropped to €24.1bn, or 48.64 per cent of the total loan portfolio in the Cypriot banking system, the CBC said in December.