Labour minister says employers won’t cut wages because of deflation

By Stelios Orphanides

Labour minister Zeta Emilianidou said that she was satisfied to see private sector employers accept her proposal not to reduce workers’ earnings after consumer prices fell also in 2016, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Monday.

Emilianidou who was commenting after she chaired a meeting of representatives of private sector employer groups and unions which had the negotiation of a new formula of compensating workers for purchasing power lost to inflation, said that “everyone accepted my proposal not to reduce salaries” which is “very important for workers”.

Cyprus and its international creditors agreed ahead of the signing of the terms of the March 2013 economic adjustment programme to suspend the system of pegging salaries to inflation rate in the public sector, a measure also implemented in the private sector. The government and unions agreed to overhaul the cost of living allowance (CoLA) system by compensating workers with a pay rise half the inflation rate once a year, compared to the full compensation twice a year they received before.

The meeting, attended by representatives of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, widely known as Keve, Employers and Industrialists’ Federation, OEV, and unions PEO, SEK and DEOK, is the first in an agreed dialogue between employers and unions to overhaul the current system.

“What we are continuing today and will continue more intensively over the next days is the final adjustment of wage indexation,” which will be possible because of the responsibility demonstrated by stakeholders, she said according to the Cyprus News Agency.