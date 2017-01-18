BoC board likely to discuss Ross’s departure on Tuesday (Update-1)

(Adds comment by former banker in fifth paragraph)

By Stelios Orphanides

The Bank of Cyprus board of directors may have to decide on the succession of its vice-chairman Wilbur Ross when it convenes next Tuesday, four days after the billionaire nominated by US president-elect Donald Trump as commerce secretary assumes office, the Business Mail has learned.

“The bank has not been notified yet of his intentions,” a Bank of Cyprus source said on condition of anonymity citing the lack of authorisation to talk to the media about the matter. “A decision may be taken at the board meeting on Tuesday.”

Reuters reported that the US businessman, who led a group of investors into Cyprus’s largest bank when it carried out a €1bn capital increase in the second half of 2014, was intending to resign from his post in various companies, including Bank of Cyprus, and sell his stake.

The timing of the departure of the billionaire, who made profit by investing, restructuring, and reselling his stake in Bank of Ireland months before engaging in Bank of Cyprus, is “fortunate” as it almost coincides with the launch of trading of the bank’s share on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday, former banker Ioannis Telonis said in a telephone interview on Wednesday.

Ross’s departure was “expected and a prerequisite, but it won’t have a negative impact on the bank,” Telonis said. “If the bank continues with the implementation of its business plan and meets its targets, it has nothing to fear”.

Ross’s name emerged as a likely pick for Donald Trump days after his electoral victory in November. The Bank of Cyprus vice-chairman served as an adviser to Trump during the presidential election campaign.

Telonis, a former senior manager at Hellenic Bank, said the buyer of Ross’s stake in Invesco is “most likely going to be likeminded institutional investor”.

Ross is the second member in Trump’s cabinet with business ties in Cyprus. His pick to head the State Department is the former chairman and chief executive of ExxonMobil, the world’s largest energy company, which together with Qatar Petroleum, won a concession in Cyprus’s third oil and gas exploration and exploitation licensing round.

Since August 2014, when Ross arrived at Bank of Cyprus, his investment lost roughly one-third of its value.

Citing an ethics agreement published on Tuesday, Reuters reported that Ross’s stake in Invesco Ltd., the parent company of W.L. Ross & Co., which invested €400m in Bank of Cyprus, is valued at $50m (€47m). The billionaire, whose wealth is estimated by Forbes at $2.5bn, also pledged to sell other assets worth up to $209m to prevent possible conflicts of interest.