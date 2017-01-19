BoC says CySEC to supervise future takeover bids

By Stelios Orphanides

Bank of Cyprus, the island’s biggest lender, said its holding company, Bank of Cyprus Holdings Plc Ltd Co. had determined that the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission will be the competent authority supervising takeover bids.

The bank was commenting in an emailed statement on Thursday, hours after it launched the trading of its Ireland-based holding company’s share at the London Stock Exchange and Cyprus Stock Exchange.

The decision to opt for CySEC to supervise takeover bids is “in accordance with article 4(3) of the Takeover Bids Law,” the bank said.