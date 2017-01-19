Bank of Cyprus share scores gains in first day of trading

By Stelios Orphanides

Bank of Cyprus Holdings shares made a positive start on the first trading day, both in the London and the Nicosia markets, reflected in increased trading volume and price.

According to the Cyprus Stock Exchange, the bank’s share was traded at €3.43 at 1:10 pm today, which is 6.5 per cent up compared to the opening price of €3.22. The trading volume of the bank’s share exceeded €1m.

At the London exchange, the price of the share fluctuated at similar levels with the exception of a single transaction involving the “ordinary trade” of 10,000 shares at 11:02 am local time at €4.45, according to its website.