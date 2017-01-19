Building permits up 13% in January to October, Cystat says

By Stelios Orphanides

The building permits issued by local authorities in January to October rose 13 per cent in terms of construction area to 833,429 square metres and 8.1 per cent in terms of value to €914.4m compared with the respective period of 2015, Cystat said.

The increase was mainly on an increase in housing projects which rose in January to October an annual 17 per cent to 662,251 square metres in terms of construction area and 22 per cent to €678.2m in terms of value, Cystat said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Non-housing building projects rose 3 per cent in terms of construction area to 166,134 square metres and dropped 9.5 per cent in terms of value to €187.3m, Cystat said.