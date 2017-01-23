Saloon registrations rise 30% in 2016 to post-2010 peak

By Stelios Orphanides

The number of saloon registrations rose last year 30 per cent to 27,956, the highest after 2010, the statistical service said.

In December alone, the number of saloon registrations rose an annual 25 per cent to 2,290, Cystat said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The increase in saloon registrations last year resulted mainly from a 36 per cent increase in second hand private cars to 15,488, Cystat said. The number of brand new car registrations rose 24 per cent to 12,468.