BOC board fully supports three execs facing criminal charges

By Stelios Orphanides

The Bank of Cyprus has said that its board of directors fully supports three members of its upper management team who are facing charges, along with with former top executives, regarding the reclassification of the bank’s Greek government bond holdings.

“Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company notes that on 24 January 2017 the attorney general of Cyprus instituted criminal proceedings against a number of individuals relating to events occurring before the financial crisis of 2013 and the bailing-in of Bank of Cyprus,” the bank said in an emailed statement late on Tuesday. It added that the events have already been disclosed to the market.

The three managers still serving at the bank are deputy chief executive officer and chief operating officer Christodoulos Patsalides, finance director Eliza Livadiotou and group treasurer Despina Kyriakidou, the bank said. “The persons concerned deny any improper actions on their own part and will continue to carry out their existing duties. No proceedings were instituted against Bank of Cyprus Holdings, the bank or any other member of the group”.

The lender’s board of directors is “fully supportive of the three individuals involved” and the bank will continue to monitor the proceedings closely, the Bank of Cyprus said, adding that it may also make further announcements “as appropriate”.

On Tuesday, the Cyprus News Agency reported that the other defendants in the case are the bank’s former chief executives Andreas Eliades and Yiannis Kypri, as well as the head of the finance division Christis Hadjimitsis and the former head of risk management Nicolas Karydas. Eliades and Kypri are also defendants in two other cases.

The defendants are facing 18 charges related to market manipulation, conspiracy, forgery and circulation of a forged document between 2010 and 2014, the Cyprus News Agency reported. Hearings will start on February 16.

Unlike the two other cases which authorities founded upon reports prepared by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, this case is based upon a report prepared by Bank of Cyprus’s own internal audit unit, the Cyprus News Agency reported.