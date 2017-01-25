University of Cyprus says economy to expand 3.1% this year

By Stelios Orphanides

The University of Cyprus has revised its 2017 economic growth forecast downwards to 3.1 per cent from a 3.2 per cent forecast in October, the university’s Economic Research Centre (ERC) said on Wednesday

This year’s forecast economic growth rate is still faster than the university’s 2.9 per cent growth projection for 2016, the ERC said adding that economic activity this year is threatened by high public and private debt and non-performing loans in the absence of structural reforms.

“The downward revision resulted mainly from the marginally lower-than-forecasted growth rate in the third quarter and the reversal in the downward trend in unemployment during the second half of 2016,” the university’s Economic Research Centre (ERC) said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. “Real activity will continue to improve in the following quarters”.

after four consecutive years of deflation, inflation is expected to reach 1.5 per cent, downwardly revised from a previous forecast of 1.9 per cent, the ERC said. “The downward revision resulted from the acceleration of deflation in the final quarter of 2016.”

The drivers behind growth forecast, which is higher compared to the finance ministry’s 2.8 per cent forecast, include a “robust” growth and employment growth, an improvement in leading indicators in the last three months of 2016, moderate economic growth in the European single currency bloc and a stronger than anticipated growth in the UK following the June vote in favour of leaving the European Union as well as a moderation of the recession in Russia, the ERC said.

In addition, a stronger economic sentiment, both in Cyprus and in the rest of the EU, and improved stock market performance abroad, “reflecting less adverse external economic conditions now vis-à-vis the conditions in the first half of 2016,” continuation of the lower energy prices period and subdued prices for non-energy commodities, also justify the economic growth forecast, the ERC said.

Further drivers include the “ongoing normalisation of the domestic banking sector marked by increases in deposits, deleveraging and low lending interest rates” and continuing fiscal consolidation, it said.

While the current environment of low interest rates in Europe has been supportive to economic recovery, the fact that they remained that low for a protracted period may also reflect “uncertainties about the growth momentum in the euro area which could weigh on the strength of the recovery in Cyprus in subsequent quarters,” the ERC said.

Downside risks to growth include a considerable slowdown in the UK, traditionally Cyprus’s largest source of incoming tourism, and a further depreciation of the pound against the euro on uncertainty caused by the Brexit which may negatively affect the export of services, the ERC said. Also a weaker than expected economic growth in the EU either as a result of Brexit or of worsening of prospects of emerging economies, may also negatively affect growth in Cyprus.

Additional downside risks include the high private debt levels, the ongoing deleveraging and bad loans of banks continue to threaten financial and macroeconomic stability “especially in conditions of subdued property prices,” the ERC added. Also, the high government debt compared to economic output “renders Cyprus vulnerable to external negative shocks”.

More than a month after the parliament voted down a bundle of reforms aiming at improving human resource management in the public sector and curbing the increase of the public payroll, and a year after opposition parties blocked the government’s plan to privatise the state telecom Cyta, the government may risk its credibility and higher market borrowing costs, the ERC continued.

The ERC added that improved conditions in Russia’s economy on the oil price rebound and new investment projects in tourism, energy and public infrastructure, are upside risks.