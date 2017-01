By Stelios Orphanides

The retail trade index rose an annual 4.7 per cent in November in terms of value and 7.4 per cent in terms of volume, the statistical service said.

In January to November, retail trade rose 2.6 per cent in terms of value and 4.6 per cent in terms of volume, compared to the respective period of 2015, Cystat said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.