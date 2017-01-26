BOC in talks with institutional investors following LSE listing, CyBC says

By Stelios Orphanides

Bank of Cyprus aims at attracting institutional investors for longer term placement in the bank’s share, days after its London Stock Exchange listing, state broadcaster CyBC reported citing the bank’s chief executive officer John Hourican.

Hourican revealed that he already held meetings with 80 such investors who are based in New York, Boston and London, CyBC reported.

The bank’s primary target is to attract larger pension funds which have a longer term investment horizon, the state broadcaster reported.

The bank’s London listing strengthens the Cypriot economy, as in meetings of Bank of Cyprus’s officials with investors, the latter also receive briefing on Cyprus’s advantages as a financial centre, CyBC reported citing Hourican.