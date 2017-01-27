Cyprus Business Mail
Friday, 27th January, 2017
Hellenic Bank says Property Management Unit now online

By on BUSINESS

By Stelios Orphanides

Hellenic Bank said that it set up a webpage to promote real property in its possession at https://www.hbreonline.com, managed by its Property Management Unit.

“The purpose of the webpage is to inform the public about the sale of property in possession of the bank and under PMU’s management,” the bank said in an emailed statement on Friday. “The PMU constitutes a specialised department of Hellenic Bank, responsible of managing (its) real property portfolio that includes a variety of properties in Cyprus and Greece”.

The bank added that the bank’s experts are ready to provide assistance to customers and potential buyers at reo.sales@hellenicbank.com or at (+357) 22500900.

The Cyprus Business Mail understands that Hellenic’s PMU will be transferred to APS Recovery Cyprus Ltd, a unit the bank said it will set up to manage its €2.4bn non-performing loans together with APS Holdings S.A., a Czech company specialising in the management of problematic loan bank portfolios. APS Recovery is still in the process of securing regulatory approval.

Stelios Orphanides is a journalist at CyprusBusinessMail.com. To contact Stelios Orphanides: stelios@cyprus-mail.com

  • Spanner Works

    They are not going to sell much at those prices.

  • JSReturnsAgain

    Encouraging to see one of the properties is a Leptos Shop. Strange how they are telling the Chinese how good the market is…..Also, looks like the staff and families have had their pick by the overpriced land on offer, which would still cost less that the price shown if a house were on the plot!

  • Cydee

    Lol they are selling ‘real’ properties: does this mean they come with a ‘real’ Title???