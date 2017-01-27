Number of counterfeited notes drops in H2

By Stelios Orphanides

The Central Bank of Cyprus said that a total of 284 counterfeited banknotes had been withdrawn in Cyprus in the second half of 2016 compared to 302 in January to June.

“The €50 banknote was the one counterfeited the most, with 52 per cent of total,” the central bank said in a statement on its website on Friday.

While “compared to the number of genuine euro banknotes in circulation, the amount of counterfeits remains small,” the central bank recommends that citizens carefully check banknotes they receive when transacting in cash.

The European Central Bank withdrew a total of 353,000 banknotes last year compared to 445,000 in 2015, the central bank added. The €50 and €20 notes are the ones counterfeited the most representing 43 per cent and 38 per cent of the total.