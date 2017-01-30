Revenue from tourism up 2.3% in November, Cystat says (Update-1)

(Adds more figures in fourth paragraph)

By Stelios Orphanides

Tourist revenue rose 2.3 per cent in November to €83.8m compared to the respective month of 2015, the statistical service said.

In January to November, total revenue rose an annual 12 per cent to €2.3bn, Cystat said in a statement on its website on Monday.

On December 19, Cystat said that tourist arrivals rose 15 per cent in November to 124,192 and 20 per cent to 3,098,604.

The increase in revenue was below that of arrivals mainly because of an annual 7.9 per cent decrease in the average length of stay, to 9.5 days, combined with a 3.4 per cent drop in the average spending per person, per day, to €71, Cystat said.

While the number of visitors from the UK, Cyprus’s largest source of incoming tourists rose an annual 3.4 per cent in November, and their average stay increased 3 per cent, to 12.1 days, their overall spending per person, per day, dropped 11.2 per cent, to €70.64, which may be linked to the weaker Sterling, Cystat said. A 0.6 per cent drop in arrivals from Russia, and a 7.4 per cent drop in the average length of stay, to 8.7 days, were offset by a 9.9 per cent increase in average spending per day, to €80.