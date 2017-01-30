Government guarantees seen at 15.4% of GDP in 2015, Eurostat says

By Stelios Orphanides

Cyprus’s government guarantees stood in 2015 at 15.4 per cent of economic output and were together with those of Germany, the European Union’s fifth highest, the EU’s statistical office said.

All guarantees extended by the Cypriot government were described as one-off, linked to debt instruments such as bonds or loans, Eurostat said in a statement on its website on Monday. No data on non-performing loans related to loans guaranteed by the Cypriot government were provided.

Finland topped the list with total guarantees standing at 28.3 per cent of gross domestic product followed by Greece with 27.8 per cent, Austria with 22.9 per cent and Malta with 16 per cent, Eurostat said. Slovakia was the only EU country with no government guarantees, while of those who had, the Czech Republic and Romania had the smallest percentage with 0.3 per cent and 0.5 per cent respectively.

Also, Germany had the highest rate of liabilities of government controlled corporations not included in those of the government, with 110.4 per cent of the economy followed by the Netherlands with 108.1 per cent and Greece with 91.4 per cent. Slovakia had the lowest rate of this type of liabilities followed by Lithuania with 6.9 per cent and Estonia with 8.7 per cent. On Cyprus, no figures were available.