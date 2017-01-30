Cyprus Business Mail
Monday, 30th January, 2017
money-245643_1280(1)

Government borrows €100m with negative yields

By on ECONOMY

By Stelios Orphanides

The government sold a total of €100m in 13-week treasury bills at an average yield of 0.01 per cent below zero, which is a new all-time low, the Public Debt Management Office (PDMO) said.

Subscriptions to the issue reached €324m, with competitive subscriptions reaching €209m, the PDMO said in a statement on its website on Monday. The bid with the highest yield had a rate of 0 per cent while that with the lowest was -0.06 per cent.

On January 3, the last time the government issued this type of security, it sold €100m at an average yield of 0.02 per cent.

Stelios Orphanides

  • Alexander Reuterswärd

    A bankrupt country can borrow at negative interest rate, something is wrong in the world

  • hh faris

    Alexander Reuterswärd! That is politics, It’s called pay off, or you scratch my back and I scratch yours. Thanks to Angela Merkel