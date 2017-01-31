Chaos marks the post-privatisation launch of Limassol port operations

By Stelios Oprhanides

Monday, which was the first day after the private operators of the Limassol Port took over from the Cyprus Ports Authority was marked with chaotic scenes and complaints about increased charges, sources said.

The sources, familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the situation in loading and unloading of cargo caused by the ongoing maintenance works at the port’s bridge cranes which led to long queues of lorries awaiting to be serviced in and outside the port has further deteriorated after the only remaining cargo crane broke down on Monday.

“Chaos does not compare to the situation we have,” one of the sources who works in a major Cypriot logistics company said on the phone on Tuesday on condition of anonymity. “They are neither taking cargo nor delivering any. There are ships docked at the port and it is unknown when they will unload their cargo”.

The source said that his company had been informed of heavy increases in the charges of the port compared to those which were in place until Friday when the Cyprus Ports Authority was still in charge. Three consortiums, one led by Germany’s EuroGate and the other two led by Dubai Ports have assumed responsibility for the port’s operations on Sunday. EuroGate is in charge of the container cargo and Dubai Ports is responsible for the general cargo and marine services.

“For the 20(-feet) container they now charge €130 compared to €80 before,” he said. “For the 40(-feet) container they took the charge from €130 to €277. Mooring charges have also increased depending on a vessel’s size”.

A forwarding agent who also spoke on condition of anonymity said that many companies have not been officially informed about the new charges, which they will ultimately have to pass to the importers and they in turn to the consumers. “Every beginning is difficult and these teething problems were expected,” he commented about the situation at the port.

Yiannis Makriyiannis, a Limassol-based trader of organic food, said that he wouldn’t mind a reasonable increase in charges. “Days ago, we were expecting a delivery of products from the UK and the ship left the port unable to unload and left them at the next port it called,” he said. “Now I am expecting to get the products delivered in about a week. I wouldn’t mind a reasonable increase in charges if they reflect better service but I don’t want to run out of stock because of such delays”.