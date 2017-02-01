EuroGate already addressing Limassol port delays

By Stelios Orphanides

Cyprus’s EuroGate unit, which assumed on Sunday responsibility for the container operations at the Limassol port, said that efforts are underway to address delays in servicing port users the earliest possible, the Cyprus News Agency reported.

The delays are the result of an increased volume accumulated in the transition process and the change in procedures, EuroGate Container Terminal Limassol Ltd, said according to the CNA.

The company is “taking all necessary measures to solve any operational problems as early as possible and normalise the container terminal’s operation,” EuroGate is quoted as saying.

On Monday and Tuesday, long queues of lorries awaiting to deliver or pick up cargo formed outside the port with drivers complaining that they had to spend a day until they were serviced. They said that machinery undergoing repair or maintenance work was also to blame for the delays.