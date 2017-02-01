Finance minister expects satisfactory growth to further help job creation

By Stelios Orphanides

Finance minister Harris Georgiades said that initial indications show that Cyprus’s economy will grow at “a very satisfactory rate” in 2017 while the situation in the real economy will improve.

Georgiades who was commenting in a live interview on state-radio CyBC on Wednesday said that Cyprus needs high growth rates to cover ground, including creation of jobs, resulting from the recent economic contraction -which in 2009 to 2014 amounted to a cumulative 11 per cent in real terms.

“I am not concerned by the monthly (figures),” Georgiades said. “One should look at least at the quarterly figures -and even better- at annual figures”.

Cyprus’s economy is forecast to expand 2.8 per cent and continue growing at the same rate as in 2016. The minister’s comments came a day after Eurostat reported that Cyprus was one of the three European Union member states to post an increase in the unemployment rate in December compared to December 2015. The Cypriot unemployment rate rose to 14.3 per cent -representing a total of 62,000 people out of job seasonally adjusted- in December from 13.1 per cent in December 2015 and 14.2 per cent in November.

The Eurostat figures are based on the labour force survey prepared by Cyprus’s statistical service Cystat in the third quarter and the relationship established over time between registered unemployment and previous labour force surveys. They differ from the actual registered unemployment figure announced by Cystat on January 4, which showed that the number of the seasonally adjusted registered unemployment was 38,378, or 62 per cent of the figure announced by Eurostat on Tuesday. As a result, the Eurostat figures are subject to revision.

In 2016, the labour market situation improved, “not only in terms of unemployment but also in terms of persons employed,” Georgiades said. “It is of vital importance for this growth dynamic to continue”.

According to Cystat’s latest labour force survey published on December 23, the number of people with a job rose to 371,916 in the third quarter from 370,743 in the quarter before and 357,110 in the third quarter of 2015. The jobless rate was 13 per cent in the third quarter of 2016, up from 12.1 per cent in the second quarter and down from 14.7 per cent in July to September 2015, according to labour force survey figures.

“Figures will show a significant drop in unemployment in 2016, considerably lower compared to 2015 and even lower compared to the year before,” he said.

The average unemployment rates in 2015 and 2014 were 14.9 per cent and 16.1 per cent respectively.