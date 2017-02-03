January jobless figure drops 6.8% to 42,839, Cystat said

The number of registered unemployed fell 6.8 per cent in January, to 42,839, compared to the respective month of 2016, or by 3,130, and rose by 987 on a monthly basis, the statistical service said.

The number of registered unemployed dropped last month 7.4 per cent year-on -year, to 37,782, or by 3,013 people, after falling by 543 in a month, Cystat said in statement on its website on Friday.

The drop in unemployment in January is the result of the reduction of jobless in the area of construction by 1,158, public administration by 608, trade by 530, manufacturing by 528, transport by 373 and newcomers by 153, Cystat said.