Building permits up 17% in January to November, Cystat says

By Stelios Orphanides

Building permits rose in January to November 2016 an annual 17 per cent in terms of construction area and 12 per cent in terms of value to 933,771 square meters and €1bn respectively, the statistical service said.

The increase was mainly on an annual 20 per cent increase in the construction area of building permits for housing projects to 742,154 square meters and a 25 per cent increase in their value to €760.4m in January to November, Cystat said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The construction area of non-housing projects which received a building permit in the first eleven months of 2016, rose 7.4 per cent accompanied by a 3.7 per cent drop in value, Cystat said.

Building permits are considered an important economic leading indicator.