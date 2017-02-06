Demetriades says matter of days before Limassol port operates at desired standards

By Stelios Orphanides

Transport Minister Marios Demetriades said the situation at Limassol port had eased a week after EuroGate took over the responsibility for the container cargo from the Cyprus Ports Authority, and it was only a matter of days before the quality of service returns to desired standards, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Monday.

Demetriades was commenting following an onsite visit after having an informal meeting with Kyriacos Moustakas, an official of Povek, a group representing smaller enterprises and professionals of various trades, the CNA reported. The Povek official, who handed the minister a letter addressed to EuroGate’s management containing proposals, said that lorry drivers, who had been affected by the initial chaos following the transition, were expecting answers ahead of their general meeting on Wednesday.

“Things have surely improved compared to last week and what matters is that the situation improves by the day,” Demetriades told reporters according to the CNA. On Sunday, the transport minister said that three of the four bridge cranes at the port were back in operation.

After listening to the lorry drivers’ complaints, the minister also asked for time to allow “the new way of operation to (start) working” which includes procedures to improve security.

The drivers complained last week that they had spent many more hours in long queues on Monday and Tuesday waiting for their turn to deliver or pick up cargo at the port, a procedure that usually took less than two hours before EuroGate assumed responsibility for the cargo.

“There were also waiting lines in the past, inside the port just because we suddenly hear that things were perfect before and in three minutes’ time everyone was serviced but things were different,” he said.

The commercialisation of the port of Limassol was part of Cyprus’s privatisation programme included in its 2013 bailout agreement.

Demetriades dismissed the notion that an increase in rates announced by EuroGate and two consortiums led by Dubai Ports which assumed the responsibility for the general cargo and maritime services, discouraged ships from using Limassol port, adding that ships which did not approach the port because of the non-operating bridge cranes will return.

On Monday, the Pancyprian Federation of Independent Unions, known by its Greek acronym Poas, attributed the chaos at the port to the government’s handing over operations to a private investor instead of modernising.

“Those who according to their planning and obsessions must have everything in this country privatised one way or another, disregard everyone and take no other suggestion into account,” Poas said according to the CNA. “Of course, as always, it is the consumer who foots the bill”.