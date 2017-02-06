Hotels in north report drop in occupancy, expanded capacity

By Tahsin Eroglu and Stelios Orphanides

The occupancy rate of hotels operating in the Turkish held area of Cyprus fell by 0.4 per cent in 2016 to 48.4 per cent amid rising bed capacity and an increase in overnight stays, the Turkish Cypriot Kibris newspaper reported on Monday.

Last year, the overall bed capacity of Turkish Cypriot hotels rose 5.6 per cent to 21,543 from 1,150 in 2015, Kibris reported citing data of the Turkish Cypriot ‘ministry of tourism and environment’.

Famagusta and Kerynia reported the highest occupancy levels with 67 per cent and 49.2 per cent, Kibris reported. The occupancy level of hotels in Nicosia was 37 per cent while that of Morphou, with an overall bed capacity of merely 132 beds was only 5.4 per cent.

The number of overnight stays rose last year 7.4 per cent to 941,251, Kibris reported.

Last year, the number of hotels operating north of the ceasefire line fell to 134 from 140 in 2015, Kibris reported.

According to the latest Cystat figures published in October, the number of overnight stays in hotels in the government controlled areas dropped 2.6 per cent in 2015 to 12.6m compared to 2015 or by 334,000. The number of hotels operating in the government controlled areas and their total bed capacity fell 1.6 per cent and 1.7 per cent in 2015 to 788 and 84,529 respectively. As a result, the net occupancy rate rose to 62 per cent in 2015 from 59.8 per cent the year before.