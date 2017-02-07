Vassiliko Cement Works gives positive 2016 profit warning

By Stelios Orphanides

The cement producer Vassilikos Cement Works said that it expects that its 2016 earnings will be improved compared to 2015.

“The increase is due to a considerable increase in profitability in the first nine months,” the company said in a statement on the website of the Cyprus Stock Exchange on Tuesday. “Profit in the fourth quarter of 2016 is expected to be lower compared to those of the respective 2015 quarter”.

The company, which posted a net profit of €17.4m in January to September, generated in 2015 a net profit of €12.8m and a net profit of €5.6m in the last quarter of 2015.