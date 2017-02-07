EuroGate promises will reconsider Limassol port charges

By Stelios Orphanides

EuroGate, the container handling company at the Limassol port, agreed to redraft some of its charges, which together with the delay in service in the first days after the transition, angered the ports users, an official of the Cyprus Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) said.

At a meeting at the premises of the CCCI in Nicosia on Tuesday at which port users met a representative of EuroGate which assumed responsibility for the container cargo handling at the Limassol port from the Cyprus Ports Authority on January 29, a representative of EuroGate said that the company agreed to reconsider some of its charges, Marios Tsiakkis, secretary general of the business group said in a telephone interview.

Tsiakkis, who attended the meeting, said that the increase in certain charges for the handling of containers are not reflecting a real increase as they incorporate other charges port users previously paid for other services and are now incorporated in EuroGate’s price list regulated by the ministry of transport.

The company pledged to reconsider also non-regulated charges, for which the ministry also has a say, the CCCI official said. Tsiakkis added that as the scrapping of subsidies to exports following the transition, led to an increase in the cost for exporters of mainly low-value goods such as recyclable waste, certain exporters could be compensated via a certain formula.

EuroGate also assumed responsibility for the delays in the servicing of port users in the first days following the transition which led to the formation of long queues of lorries waiting to deliver or pick up cargo in and outside the port, Tsiakkis said.

The CCCI official said that after EuroGate agreed to positively review a demand to allow onsite cash payments by customs clearing agents who also agreed to suspend the strike the started on Tuesday morning.