Shipowners chairman says Brexit could bring Cyprus new business

By Stelios Orphanides

The chairman of the Cyprus Union of Shipowners Andreas Hadjiyiannis said that Cyprus could attract shipping companies, seeking a new base in the European Union following the Brexit vote last June, and thus become a shipping and financial centre.

“The necessary contacts have to be made to show that Cyprus has a company-friendly environment,” Hadjiyiannis who assumed the chairmanship of the union a year ago, told reporters following a meeting with President Nicos Anastasiades on Wednesday.

Cyprus would have to use its advantages, including its tax regime, which allows the taxation of ships based on their tonnage, to compete with other EU countries such as Malta or Luxembourg, Hadjiyiannis said.

He said that while the government and Finance Minister Harris Georgiades were taking steps in this direction, Cypriot entrepreneurs also had to become involved in the effort of attracting foreign companies to Cyprus.