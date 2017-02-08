Government sells €300m bond via private placement to Co-op (Update-1)

(Updates with background information in third paragraph)

By Stelios Orphanides

The government sold a €300 million, seven-year bond to an undisclosed domestic investor via private placement on January 24, the Public Debt Management Office, a division of the finance ministry, said.

The undisclosed investor will receive an annual interest of 3.25 per cent on the invested amount, the PDMO said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

A source with knowledge of the situation said that the investor is the government owned Cooperative Central Bank, which in December agreed to a buyback of €300m in government bonds maturing in 2019 with an annual interest rate of 4.5 per cent.

It is the second major sale of a government bond by private placement carried out by the government following the 2013 crisis. The first time involved the sale of a €100m seven-year bond to a foreign investor at an average yield of 6.5 per cent.

By comparison, the 7-year government bond issued in July last year at an average yield of 3.8 per cent, was traded on Wednesday morning at an average yield of 3.07 per cent on the secondary market, according to a Bank of Cyprus document seen by the Cyprus Business Mail.

The government, which injected almost €1.7bn in the Cooperative Central Bank in taxpayer’s money, is planning to reduce its stake in the lender to 25 per cent by handing over shares to various social groups. The bank is currently working on its listing on the Cyprus Stock Exchange in an attempt to attract private investors via successive capital issues.