Wednesday, 8th February, 2017
birikim ozgur

‘TRNC government’ unable to service €1.4bn in locally borrowed debt

4
By on ECONOMY

By Tahsin Eroglu

Former Turkish Cypriot ‘minister of finance’ Birikim Özgür said Turkish Cypriot authorities cannot afford paying the due interest on public debt amounting 5.5bn Turkish lira (€1.4bn) borrowed locally.

The ‘government’ will need a total of 200bn Turkish lira to pay this year’s interest payment and only has 100m Turkish lira available, the Turkish Cypriot politician and member of the Republican Turkish Party (CTP) told ‘lawmakers’ on Tuesday. The ‘government’ will therefore need to draw up a payment plan and find the rest 100m Turkish lira it lacks.

Özgür added that the ‘state’ was “eating from the plate of future generations”.

‘Finance minister’ Sunat Atun pledged to provide a written response to Özgür’s questions.

  • Vova Khavkin

    So is it 100 million or 100 billion they need?

    • Cozmo

      eh, no one know. what the TCs say is what they say. what they do is another way. when they wake up in the morning, whatever way the goat is facing is they way they go that day. no where to make any sense to anyone, except their goat maybe.
      what is it? 100 million of billion? or trillion? or just 10 goats and 4 containers of fake Malboro Lights made in China.
      at least, they are the people born here. not like the express imported voters who believe they have an opinion in the UK eh? no. those radishes didn’t grow there. they have no value in their dirty comments and idea to sell the UK to the flying horse cult.
      they want to destroy the UK for the sake of the past British prefecture of Cyprus, as revenge.
      it is so simple. how can there be any other reason eh?

  • Slomi

    Oh.

  • EruDite

    Thankfully, nowhere near the debts accrued by the south.