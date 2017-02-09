Shipping community asks government to do more on three areas

By Stelios Orphanides

A vote among attendees at the official dinner of the Cyprus Shipping Chamber showed that the island’s shipping community expects the government to do more to establish an under-secretariat of shipping, improve the taxation regime for shipping and lift the Turkish embargo on the Cypriot flag, the chamber said.

The vote, described as the “Cyprus Shipping Referendum” was held on January 27, at the shipping chamber’s official dinner in Nicosia, the business group said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

President Nicos Anastasiades told attendees in his speech, read by transport minister Marios Demetriades, that the government described the establishment of a shipping under-secretariat as a necessary mechanism to further develop the sector.

On February 1, Anastasiades agreed with the Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci to participate in a new conference of guarantor powers, Greece, Turkey and UK, after a similar meeting in Geneva in January failed to produce a breakthrough. A settlement of the Cyprus problem is expected to lead to the lifting of the 1987 Turkish embargo.