By Stelios Orphanides

The number of saloon car registrations rose in January an annual 42 per cent to 2,883 mainly on increased registrations of second-hand private vehicles, the statistical service said.

The number of used saloons registered in January rose 69 per cent to 1,638 compared to the respective month of 2016, Cystat said in a statement on its website. The number of brand new car registrations rose 17 per cent to 1,262.