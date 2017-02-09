India’s Commerce Minister Sitharaman to visit Cyprus on Monday

By Stelios Orphanides

India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Nirmala Sitharaman will be visiting Cyprus on Monday for talks with her Cypriot counterpart, Minister of Energy, Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Yiorgos Lakkotrypis, the Indian High Commission in Nicosia said.

“The main objective of the visit is to review present state of India-Cyprus relations in all fields and further deepen and expand historic friendly relations between the two countries,” the High Commission said in an emailed statement on Thursday. “The visit will provide an excellent opportunity to exchange views on matters of mutual interest and concerns and on regional and international developments.”

Sitharaman, who is returning a visit to India by Lakkotrypis in December, will also meet Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides and Finance Minister Harris Georgiades. Lakkotrypis was leading a Cypriot delegation participating in Petrotech 2016, an oil and gas conference and exhibition in New Delhi, the South Asian country’s capital, and at the India-Europe 29 Business Forum also in New Delhi.

The Indian official will also address the board of directors of the Cyprus Chambers of Commerce and Industry and chairman of the Cyprus-India Business Association.

India, the world’s seventh largest economy and second most populous country, and Cyprus, both former British colonies, signed in November an updated double tax avoidance treaty that would allow Cyprus to be removed from an Indian blacklist. India blacklisted Cyprus in 2013 citing the island’s failure to disclose information on money transferred by Indian citizens suspected of tax evasion with operations on the island.

The two countries signed in 1989 an agreement on economic, trade, scientific and industrial co-operation, which led to the establishment of the Joint Economic Committee, the Indian High Commission said. “The last session of the JEC was held through video conferencing on 8 June 2016”.

While bilateral trade amounts to just €76m, Cyprus is India’s eighth “largest foreign investor” with cumulative investment through Cyprus until September last year amounting at $8.9bn since April 2000, the Indian diplomatic mission in Nicosia said.