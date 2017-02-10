Cyprus Business Mail
Friday, 10th February, 2017
Keo_stacked

KEO issues positive 2016 profit warning

By Stelios Orphanides

Beverage producer KEO Plc said it generated “considerably” more profit last year compared to 2015.

“The expected improvement in earnings is due to a rise in profit from operations as a result of an increase in turnover and a drop in production cost,” the Limassol-based company said in a statement on the website of the Cyprus Stock Exchange on Friday.

In 2015, KEO generated a net loss of €1.7m, compared to a €2.6m net loss in 2014, after its turnover rose to €45.7m from €43.6m respectively.

