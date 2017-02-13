EU Commission forecasts growth to slow down to 2.5% (Update-1)

(Updates with additional comment in first paragraph)

By Stelios Orphanides

The European Commission said that it expects growth in Cyprus to gradually slow down over the next years from 2.8 per cent in 2016 to 2.5 per cent this year and 2.3 per cent in 2018, as the high stock of bad loans of Cypriot banks continues to burden growth.

“Among the underlying reasons is inflation, which will turn positive for the first time in two years,” the EU Commission said their winder economic forecast on Monday. In its latest economic forecast, the government said that it expected the economy to continue growing next year and in 2018 at the same rate as last year.

Harmonised consumer prices are projected to increase to 1.2 per cent this year after falling as much last year and continue increasing in 2017 at a rate of 1.1 per cent, the Commission said.

The unemployment rate is forecast to drop this year to 12 per cent from 13.3 per cent last year before subsiding to 11 per cent in 2018, it said.

The government is forecast to generate a deficit of 0.2 per cent of economic output this year after a projected balanced budget in 2016, the EU Commission said. Public debt is forecast to drop to 99.6 per cent of the economy by 2018 after falling from 107.4 per cent in 2016 to 103.2 per cent next year.