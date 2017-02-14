Economy expands 3% in Q4, Cystat says

By Stelios Orphanides

Cyprus’s economy expanded an annual 3 per cent in the last three months of 2016 after growing 2.9 per cent in the third quarter, the statistical service said citing a preliminary flash estimation.

In the fourth quarter last year, the grew a seasonally adjusted 2.8 per cent compared to the respective period of 2015, Cystat said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Economic output rose 0.5 per cent in the fourth quarter compared to July to September, Cystat said.

The stronger growth resulted from increased activity in hotels and restaurants, retail and wholesale trade, manufacturing and construction offsetting the negative impact of intermediary financial organisations, Cystat said.