Salamis says acquisition of new vessel completed

By Stelios Orphanides

Cruise organiser and logistics services provider Salamis Tours (Holdings) Plc Ltd said that it completed the purchase of a roll on/roll off vessel that will link Cyprus with Greece and Israel, by paying the agreed amount.

“The ship has been renamed Alexo and has been registered in the Cypriot shipping register,” Salamis said in a statement on the website of the Cyprus Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

In a January 26 statement, Salamis said that the agreed price was €4.2m. The 20,954 tonnes vessel will replace Alios which had suffered an irreparable mechanical breakdown. The previous owner was new acquisition was the UK-based Senior Shipping Ltd.