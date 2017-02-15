‘Take action or else,’ Demetriades warns Eurogate

By Stelios Orphanides

Transport Minister Marios Demetriades warned on Wednesday that the government would consider its options if Eurogate, the container terminal operator at the Limassol port, did not take drastic measures to speed up procedures.

Demetriades was speaking on state radio CyBC day after the company agreed to take additional measures to accelerate cargo delivery procedures in response to a strike by truckers.

The minister said that he had repeatedly raised the issue with the company, which won the competition for the commercialisation of the container opreations at the port a year ago, and its main shareholder Thomas Eckelmann.

“I expect the company to assume its responsibility or else we will have to see what we will do,” he said, without specifying what the government’s options were.

The head of the Cyprus Ports Authority (CPA) at the Limassol port, Panagiotis Agathocleous, said in a telephone interview on Wednesday that during a meeting on Tuesday, Eurogate agreed to handle containers with cargo and empty ones in separate areas, to deliver refrigerated containers directly at a specific area and employ more cranes to load and unload trucks.

“A third shift was introduced to service port users day and night,” he said.

Eurogate which requested additional space at the port from the CPA is also likely to receive an answer “soon, maybe this week,” he added.

Giorgos Pouros, who managed the port while a CPA employee, and now works for Eurogate, said that delays in servicing port users were related mainly to the new software. “We are trying to fix things,” he said on Wednesday. He added that while it was still early to say, first signs showed that operations were already smoother.

A spokesman of the truckers’ union, Giorgos Charalambous, contradicted Pouros saying that Eurogate gave “empty promises” as the situation had further deteriorated on Wednesday.

“Even yesterday, things were better compared to today,” he said over the phone.

He said that while Eurogate had to service roughly 60 trucks every hour, over the past four hours he was at the port he only saw 60 trucks leaving, which translates to 15 trucks per hour.

The disruption at the port was already taking its toll on the economy, Marios Tsiakkis, the secretary general of the Cyprus Chambers of Commerce and Industry said.

Companies relying on imports are running out of stock or raw materials, he said.