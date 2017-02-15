Cabinet appoints Herodotou, Evagorou at CBC, Maratheftis at CyBC

By Stelios Orphanides

The council of ministers decided on Wednesday to appoint privatisation commissioner Constantinos Herodotou as executive director of the Central Bank of Cyprus, the press and Information Office said.

The cabinet also appointed Stavros Evagorou, an MP with Akel until last May, as non-executive board member, the PIO said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

In addition, the cabinet decided to ratify the appointment of Michalis Marathefits, currently press officer at RCB Bank, as general manager of state broadcaster CyBC.

A finance ministry source said that Herodotou was departing from the ministry. He succeeds Stelios Kiliaris, whose tumultuous resignation two years ago sparked a series of events which led to the firing and subsequent conviction of former deputy attorney general Rikkos Erotokritou by a criminal court a week ago.